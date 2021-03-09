Customer Experience Focused News Site CXBuzz Appoints New Editors Joseph Wolkin and Efrat Vulfsons
Headquartered in New York City, CX Buzz is an online publication that covers the booming industry of consumer trends and customer experience.
CXBuzz, the emerging online news publication that focuses on eCommerce and customer experience, has appointed Joseph Wolkin and Efrat Vulfsons as editors.
Joseph Wolkin, who will take the role of managing editor, is a journalist from Queens, New York. A graduate of Stony Brook University, Wolkin’s work has been published in dozens of publications, including Forbes, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, and others.
Efrat Vulfsons, CXBuzz’s new editor-in-chief, is a Tel Aviv-based writer and editor who specializes in content marketing. Parallel to her writing career, Vulfsons is a soprano at the Israeli Opera.
“We are excited to welcome Joseph Wolkin and Efrat Vulfsons to our growing team,” said Rotem Gal, co-founder of CXBuzz. “Both of them bring a deep understanding of the booming sphere of eCommerce, consumer trends, and customer experience. We look forward to seeing our publication grow and thrive under their leadership and guidance.”
CXBuzz is a news and thought leadership publication that caters to a readership of professionals in the enterprise sector who share a passion for improving customer experience and data-driven insights. The CXBuzz editorial team is a mixture of customer experience (CX) leaders, content specialists, and journalists.
Among the industry leaders that CXBuzz has interviewed in the past are Tom Haak, Director of the HR Trend Institute, Sayo Afolayan, Operations Manager at Connex One, Yoav Vilner, CEO at Walnut, Michal Roche, Director of Marketing at Verbit, and Tamir Huberman, CIO and Head of Marketing of Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science.
CXBuzz is currently accepting contributing writers and editorial interns. Visit the Contributor Program page for more information.
