3D Technology Is To Be A Major Cause For Growth In The Printing Inks Industry

3D technology will be a driver of the digital printing inks market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks. Unlike 2D inks which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices. In April 2018, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The ink aims to add even more functionality to 3D printing. Similarly, in June 2018, scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink, which, when combined with a new method of printing and with varying lighting, hardens with the 3D printing object.

The global printing inks market is expected to grow from $35.58 billion in 2020 to $37.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%.

The growth in the printing inks market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The printing ink market size is expected to reach $42.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Western Europe is the largest region in the global printing inks market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the market for the printing inks industry.

The major players covered in the printing inks industry are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben.

The global printing inks market is segmented by type into oil-based printing inks, solvent-based printing inks, water-based printing inks, by product type into offset printing inks, flexographic printing inks, rotogravure printing inks, digital printing inks, and by end-use industry into packaging, print media, commercial printing, others.

