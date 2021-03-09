A Global Increase In Urbanization Drives The Building Inspection Services Market

Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Rising urbanization around the world is expected to drive the building inspection services industry. An increase in the number of individuals moving to urban areas for employment, better lifestyles, and opportunities led to an expansion in urban areas. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, about 4.4 billion people live in urban areas in 2020 and is projected to rise to 6.7 billion by 2050. Urbanization has increased the availability of affordable housing, infrastructure, and essential services. As infrastructure grows, it requires laws and legislation to determine the safety of buildings to prevent hazards and to provide the public with safe buildings that building inspection services can help with. Thus, increasing urbanization is a major factor that contributes to the growth of the demand for building inspection services.

The global building inspection services market size is expected to grow from $9.3 billion in 2020 to $10.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The building inspection market size is expected to reach $14.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

TBRC’s building inspectors industry report is segmented by service into home inspection services, specific element inspection services, commercial building inspection services, others, by application into residential, commercial, others.

The major players covered in the home inspection services industry are AmeriSpec Inspection Services, HouseMaster Home Inspections, National Property Inspections, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, WIN Home Inspections.

