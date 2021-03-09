Vertiv Accelerates Global Channel Growth with New Investments in People, Tools, Programs and Partner Relationship Management System

Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com/en-emea), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced additions and enhancements to the Vertiv Partner Program (https://bit.ly/30okRmr) to expand access to IT decision makers and enrich the Vertiv experience for partners and customers. The investment in the Partner Program includes new global channel oversight and a new global partner relationship management system that allows partners to interface with Vertiv for deal registrations, configuration tools and anything they might need to initiate, manage or complete work with Vertiv. These improvements are part of Vertiv’s ongoing investment in people and resources to better serve channel partners and their customers.

“The channel partner program is the foundation of one of Vertiv’s fastest growing businesses. While we have a global program that can support international opportunities, our tools and benefits are catered to address the unique needs of the partners in each of our local markets, and a focused supply chain that ensures fast, easy equipment delivery and service anywhere in the world,” said Rob Johnson, CEO at Vertiv. “Ultimately, we are raising the bar to ensure a best-in-class relationship experience for our partners.”

Vertiv is leveraging its experienced channel team, expansive portfolio and new tools to streamline partner interactions and further accelerate growth of the channel program. The program tools give partners streamlined access to an expanded product portfolio largely focused on integrated rack solutions, with a new configurator that allows partners to build complete solutions with Vertiv™ infrastructure equipment, simplifying that process and shortening timelines for their customers. Giordano Albertazzi (https://bit.ly/3kUOkxG), president of Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is leading global coordination efforts in conjunction with regional presidents and their channel organizations.

Vertiv carries a broad portfolio for data center, edge, telecommunications and other critical applications. In 2020, product releases for the channel in EMEA included high-efficiency single phase UPS such as the Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT5 (https://bit.ly/3ryCWKj), and the Vertiv™ Edge line-interactive UPS (https://bit.ly/2OipmMC), the globally adaptable Vertiv™ Geist™ Universal Power Distribution Unit (UPDU) (https://bit.ly/3t3cQ2w), and Vertiv™ Avocent® and Vertiv™ Cybex® (https://bit.ly/3l1w7P8) IT management appliances that address security and remote management issues. Expansion of the portfolio is planned in 2021.

“The IT channel market is growing rapidly to support the new wave of digitalization and we see a huge potential ahead,” said Senthu Premakumar, Research & Business Development director at CONTEXTworld (www.CONTEXTWorld.com). “Our latest research shows that Vertiv has achieved one of its key value propositions of providing rich margins to their resellers, outpacing key competitors in this market.”

For additional information on the Vertiv Partner Program and solutions portfolio, visit https://partners.Vertiv.com/English.

