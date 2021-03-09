VSP Middlesex- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault UPDATE: Image Included

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street Williamstown

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Michael Neveau

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown where the

suspect had fled the scene. An investigation revealed Michael Neveau had

assaulted two household members, one more severely than the other. Neveau was

located in Berlin and taken into custody with the assistance of the Berlin

Police Department. He was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and

then lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez Vermont State Police - Middlesex 1080 US Rte 2 Middlesex, Vermont Phone: (802) 229-9191 Fax: (802) 229-2648

