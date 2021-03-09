VSP Middlesex- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault UPDATE: Image Included
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street Williamstown
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Neveau
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown where the
suspect had fled the scene. An investigation revealed Michael Neveau had
assaulted two household members, one more severely than the other. Neveau was
located in Berlin and taken into custody with the assistance of the Berlin
Police Department. He was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and
then lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
From: Velasquez, Skylar via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:04 AM To: DPS - VSP Middlesex Superv <DPS.VSPMiddlesexSuperv@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: VSP Middlesex- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street Williamstown
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Neveau
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown where the
suspect had fled the scene. An investigation revealed Michael Neveau had
assaulted two household members, one more severely than the other. Neveau was
located in Berlin and taken into custody with the assistance of the Berlin
Police Department. He was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and
then lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648