VSP Middlesex- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault UPDATE: Image Included

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street Williamstown

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Neveau                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/08/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Williamstown where the

suspect had fled the scene.  An investigation revealed Michael Neveau had

assaulted two household members, one more severely than the other.  Neveau was

located in Berlin and taken into custody with the assistance of the Berlin

Police Department.  He was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and

then lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

