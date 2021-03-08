Senator Santarsiero Hosts Community Conversation with Pennsbury Manor to Talk History, Community Offerings, Charter Day

BUCKS COUNTY — March 8, 2021 — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) highlighted the historic Pennsbury Manor in Falls Township, hosting a Community Conversation video discussion about the site, the many educational offerings and how it has stayed active through the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of Charter Day on March 8th, Sen. Santarsiero sat down with Historic Site Director, Doug Miller, to talk about William Penn’s estate and its legacy in Bucks County and Pennsylvania.

“Pennsbury Manor is a historic gem in Bucks County, that continues to share the legacy of our founder William Penn through estate tours, school programming and events like Charter Day,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I am fortunate to represent a district with such rich history, dating back to the founding of our Commonwealth, and Pennsbury Manor respects the legacy of the property while making it accessible for the community and visitors.”

Speaking on the influence of William Penn on many of our core tenants of democracy, Miller notes, “What this historic site offers us is a springboard for people to learn about Penn’s life and his legacy. Many people don’t connect our daily lives to Penn’s contributions… but in some way Penn’s legacy touches us each and every day.”

The full video of the Community Conversation with Pennsbury Manor can be found here.

Initiated in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Santarsiero hosts Community Conversations to highlight many of unique businesses and organizations that keep our communities vibrant. The series includes opportunities for residents to support our local restaurants, shopping districts, cultural venues, breweries and wineries, as well as how to give back to those in need. The full series is available here.

###