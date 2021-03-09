Vancouver’s Interior Designer and Feng Shui Expert’s Annual Webinar Announced

DJ Design Einstein Inc in Vancouver, Canada announces its full-day webinar featuring Feng Shui Master Deepak Jayakar, who will teach practical applications of Feng Shui for 2021, the Ox year.

/EIN News/ -- Langley City, Canada , March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ Design Einstein Inc., a leading interior design firm in Vancouver, Canada, announces its online Feng Shui webinar on March 7, 2021. The whole-day seminar with Feng Shui master and interior designer Deepak Jayakar will cover design tips that enervate the flow of good luck in homes and businesses.

More details can be found at https://djdesigneinstein.com/feng-shui-astrology-for-2021-year-of-the-metal-ox

Unlike other Feng Shui classes, Jayakar talks about the practice from a logical and practical perspective. Having studied Feng Shui for 25 years, Jayakar has mastered combining traditional energy-promoting arts with modern sensibilities, meaning that his lessons can be easily incorporated into North American homes.

Energies change every year, and every day; knowing their location, structure, and flow, the space can be purposefully designed and arranged to tap and turn the beneficial energies in favor of the occupants.

Architecture and Interior Design, when employed as a means of embodying principles of universal harmony can sustain, rather than drain the occupants, so that the home becomes heaven, and the work-place supports creativity and productivity.

Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese philosophy stating that everything, including how the furniture is arranged in a home, is energy. When there are blockages to that energy, individuals become more prone to sickness, disease, and bad luck. The goal of Feng Shui then is to rearrange a living space to create balance and promote a better flow of energy.

Design Einstein is a reliable source of authentic Feng Shui in the greater Vancouver area. The agency is led by Jayakar, whose techniques have been certified from three different well-recognized Feng Shui schools. Jayakar and his team are awarded for combing theoretical understanding with practical applications.

Deepak Jayakar aka Design Einstein has developed and created the unique way to perfectly blend both Feng Shui and Interior Design into crafting a space that is not just only beautiful, functional and practical but also auspicious and lucky in all areas of life.

Jayakar advocates the philosophy, “When your life, home, and office is aligned with the Cosmic Energies, you enjoy all that Universe has to offer!”

During the webinar, Jayakar will share Feng Shui secrets that are not available on popular search engines. In particular, he will talk about specific strategies to use to attract good fortune for the new lunar year of the Ox.

Jayakar will also be discussing how each Zodiac sign will fare for the year and tips on improving luck both for career and love. Other topics of discussion include annual taboos to avoid. According to Jayakar, seemingly inconsequential design choices may have an impact on energy flow and balance.

The webinar includes a simple guide that participants can download and study at home.

“This insightful seminar that happens only once a year and personally conducted by Feng Shui Master Deepak Jayakar who shares Feng Shui secrets generously that will be responsible for your life transformation,” writes Design Einstein.

Interested parties can find more information at https://djdesigneinstein.com

