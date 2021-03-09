FaZe Clan Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
World’s most prominent esports org among top-ranked in the gaming category
FaZe Clan has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
“It is truly an honor to be included among this group recognized by Fast Company,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “We’re immensely proud of the groundbreaking work we’ve done to bring gaming to the forefront of not only sports and entertainment, but all of pop culture.”
More than 10 years ago, FaZe Clan started its journey to become one of the biggest names in gaming. In 2020, FaZe Clan celebrated its 10-year anniversary during a pivotal year for the organization with partnerships ranging from Manchester City and Verizon to Juice WRLD and Beats by Dr Dre. A massive moment for FaZe Clan and the gaming community was the singing of FaZe Swagg, who has now become the #1 subscribed and most viewed Black streamer on Twitch. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the year was the highly successful #FaZe5 Recruitment Challenge which saw over 211k+ applicants from around the globe and drew astounding viewership with the announcement of six new members, Faxuty, VIRUS, Nio, Flea, K1nG and Scope.
FaZe Clan pivoted during the pandemic and launched its livestream business, starting with #FIGHTFUND which raised over $150K for COVID-19 relief efforts. FaZe then broke records with the Valorant Ignition Series which ESPN dubbed as “the most successful Valorant tournament yet.” Teaming up with Twitch, FaZe produced “Twitch Rivals FaZe Face Off Ft. Warzone,” marking the first time an esports organization took over the ever-popular Twitch Rivals program. What’s more, FaZe Clan hosted the “FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-ational,” the first Among Us tournament, which had a peak CCV over 400K.
FaZe also broke headlines with big-time entrepreneurial and cultural icons like music mogul Jimmy Iovine and NBA superstar Ben “FaZe Simmo” Simmons investing in the org. Further bridging the gap between esports and traditional sports, FaZe collaborated with the NFL bringing the gaming community into the first-ever virtual NFL draft and announced LeBron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr. as a new official member. Meanwhile FaZe’s partnership with Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar and Invisible Narratives solidified FaZe Clan’s pursuit to bring the world of gaming to Hollywood.
Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.
Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 345 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron "Bronny" James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization's unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more.
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
