AG Pax­ton Expands Win­ter Storm Inves­ti­ga­tion into Nat­ur­al Gas Price Increases

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Intercontinental Gas Exchange, a natural gas exchange that saw massive price increases during the February winter storm that swept through Texas.  

“As we learn more about what drove pricing spikes during the recent winter storm disaster, I am expanding the scope of my investigation to include the natural gas industry as well as electricity providers,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These massive price increases impacted businesses and consumers alike and will have long term effects on Texas. Hardworking Texans who pulled together to get their communities through this disaster deserve transparency and justice.” 

Two weeks ago, Attorney General Paxton issued 12 CIDs to power companies seeking information related to power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing, and more. 

Read a copy of the CID to Intercontinental Gas Exchange here

