MK Nature Center, parking lot in Boise closed until mid-April for construction

The MK Nature Center parking lot will be closed to the public starting March 8. During this time, work crews will be making parking lot improvements as part of the ongoing construction of the Fish and Game Headquarters building. The work is expected to wrap up by early- to mid-April.

The Visitor Center and licensing desk will also be closed for the duration of the parking lot construction. People in the Boise area who wish to buy a license during this time can do so at license vendors, the Nampa Regional Office, or with a credit card by calling 800-554-8685 or visiting license.gooutdoorsidaho.com.

The MK Nature Center grounds will remain open to the public seven days a week from dawn to dusk, but cannot be accessed through the main entrance. Access to the grounds can be gained through Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and the Boise River Greenbelt.