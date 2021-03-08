Public can comment on 2021-22 migratory game bird season proposals starting March 11

Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for migratory game birds in April and gathering public input on upcoming season proposals starting March 11.

The easiest way for hunters to review proposals and weigh in will be visiting the migratory game bird proposals webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/migratory. Proposals will be posted on March 11, and the comment period will run until March 24. The proposals will be broken apart into the following sections: youth/veterans waterfowl, ducks, Canada geese, light geese, white-fronted geese, swans, doves, American crows, and sandhill cranes.

The public comment process will also include a virtual open house with a question-and-answer session hosted by Fish and Game staff. The virtual open house starts at 12 p.m. MST on March 11, and can be viewed on the migratory game bird proposals webpage.

Migratory game bird seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its April 15 conference call.