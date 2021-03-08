DAGS News Release: OAHU COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER RESPONSES TO REQUEST FOR INTEREST DUE MARCH 12, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) released a Request for Interest (RFI) about plans to develop a new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). Responses to the RFI are due by 5:00 PM HST on March 12, 2021.

Firms comprising the design, construction, finance and facility maintenance industries are encouraged to respond to the RFI, particularly those experienced in alternative project delivery of public infrastructure and utilizing private financing and/or maintenance responsibilities; having a successful track record in social Infrastructure of similar characteristics, size, and/or complexity; and/or the resources available to commit to delivery of a new OCCC and sharing the State’s vision for the project. Responses to the RFI will assist the State of Hawaii in determining interest in a possible future procurement.

Shortly after releasing the RFI on January 29, 2021, and to better inform prospective respondents about the new OCCC, DAGS hosted an Information Webinar to review instructions for responding to the RFI as well as to share information about the need for a new OCCC, the purpose for issuing the RFI, and the schedule and process for assessing responses and subsequent follow-up activities.

Following the RFI’s release, DAGS received questions regarding the new OCCC and RFI and distributed responses to prospective Respondents via the OCCC website.

The RFI and additional project-related information is available on the OCCC Future Plans website (http://dps.hawaii.gov/occc-future-plans/).

The RFI is not intended to initiate a solicitation for OCCC development nor does it represent a commitment by the State of Hawaii to proceed with a solicitation in the future. Responses to this RFI are not a prerequisite to participating in future solicitations and do not constitute a commitment to include Respondent firms in latter stages of the process. Responses to this RFI are the sole method by which expressions of interest concerning the new OCCC will be considered.

# # #

For Information Contact:

Joseph M. Earing, Chief

Planning Branch, Public Works Division

Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services

Email: [email protected]