March 8, 2021 – TWC Adult Education Funding Helps Texans Get High School Equivalency

Date: March 8, 2020

New Funding Pays for Testing, Helps Workers Improve Marketability

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is offering aid to Texans seeking to obtain their Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (or TXCHSE ), improve their marketability in the workforce, and increase their earning potential. The high school equivalency subsidy program provides free subsidies for Texans at least 21 years of age to take a GED or HiSET exam. While existing adult education and literacy ( AEL ) programs support adult learners to prepare to take a high school equivalency test, they do not cover the costs of taking a test. This program does that.

“Administrative costs should not be barriers for students who have a willingness to succeed and commit to continuing their education,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These new funds will help students cross the finish line and improve their opportunities in the workforce.”

Adult education and literacy programs funded by TWC provide English language, math, reading, and writing instruction to help students acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency, or enter college or career training. Recent analysis shows that a significant number of unemployed Texans impacted by the pandemic do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

“Workers in adult ed programs often joined the workforce early and missed education opportunities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “These are hard workers have a gap in their education that can be limiting. These programs help them fill that gap and position them to reach their full potential.”

The subsidy program does not require participants to be enrolled in a TWC -affiliated AEL program, though people in these programs may receive priority. TWC works with a variety of providers to help provide adult education and literacy coursework. Interested persons can find providers close to them here: https://tcall.tamu.edu/search.aspx

“Texas is known for our diversified world-class workforce, and this includes those who are participating in our adult education programs,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This new effort will help continue to grow our workforce and provide AEL students with an easier access to education as well as a great way to improve their resume.”

This year, TWC is participating in the “Move Ahead with Adult Ed” campaign sponsored by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education ( COABE ) and the National Association of Directors of Adult Education. The effort is designed to help adult education programs market services to adult learners.

