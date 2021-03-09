RAP SNACKS FOUNDATION, BOSSUP, HOSTS VIRTUAL YOUTH ENTREPRENEURIAL AND SOCIAL CHANGE SUMMIT FOR YOUNG ADULTS NATIONALLY
The BossUp mission is to lift people and communities out of poverty by leveraging the spirit of entrepreneurship.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rap Snacks Foundation, BossUp, held its first-ever summit for young adults and aspiring entrepreneurs on February 27, 2021. Entitled Boss Up NextGen Entrepreneurship & Social Change Summit: The Fight for Financial Empowerment and Social Justice, the event featured panel discussions on financial empowerment and familial wealth with Percy “Master P” Miller and his son, Romeo Miller; the importance of community-based solutions and social justice; an entrepreneurship panel with James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks and music mogul, Rick Ross; mental health during a global pandemic; banking, technology as well as the topic of music and arts. The event also highlighted three NextGen entrepreneurs. The BossUp stock app was featured to teach the audience how to invest in the stock market.
— Wise Intelligent, President Rap Snack Foundation
Speaking on the significance of the summit, Rap Snacks President James Lindsay states "I wish that I could have accessed just a small fraction of the expertise that took place during the BossUp NextGen Entrepreneurship & Social Change Summit. I've been fortunate, for sure, but I want the next crop of entrepreneurs behind me to start with tools that I only got later in my career. We are about to hand off a major playbook to a generation that is hungry for financial freedom. I just want to look back years from now and point to the possibilities we helped create for them."
Says Percy “Master P” Miller on the knowledge he imparted: "My legacy isn't in how many millions I make but how many millions I produce. The BossUp NextGen Entrepreneurship & Social Change Summit is about giving this next crop of entrepreneurs the tools they need to go beyond me. This isn't playtime, everyone who participated in this Summit is serious about helping young entrepreneurs build a better world than we could."
“The Rap Snacks Foundation created the BossUp NextGen Entrepreneurship & Social Change Summit to empower young people of ‘under-resourced’ communities with knowledge and skillsets needed to change the world,” concludes Wise Intelligent, President of the Rap Snacks Foundation. “The BossUp mission is to lift people and communities out of poverty by leveraging the spirit of entrepreneurship. BossUp programs and financial empowerment initiatives, help our young people recognize the value within themselves and their communities, and use it to find innovative ways to solve societal problems.”
Partners for the event include The National Urban League, Wells Fargo Bank, The Orchard and The Gathering Spot.
For more information on the BossUp Foundation, please visit http://www.rapsnacks.net/boss-up/.
# # #
About Rap Snacks Foundation BossUp Initiative:
BO$$-UP teaches students important career skills in the context of building a business plan. Learn to establish, organize, and manage a small business. Entrepreneurship classes help students to understand basic business and economic principles, management theories, marketing concepts, and the role of law in business. Class projects include creating business plans and developing mock businesses. At the end of the program, students have a chance to compete for seed capital through a series of business plan competitions, from their classroom, to regionals, to The Rap Snacks Foundation’s national competitions.
BO$$-UP gives students real-world training and experience in full structure business functionality. Students learn each part of a business (top-down) by actually running each part of the business: product development, marketing, sales, distribution, wholesale and retail relationships.
About Rap Snacks:
Rap Snacks was developed by CEO James Lindsay in 1994 and celebrated a relaunch in 2017.
By partnering with some of the rap game’s most recognizable names, the brand has become
one of the most visible hip-hop geared snack products over the last few decades. Rap Snacks
has been featured on the CBS Morning Show , The Jimmy Kimmel Show , BET , Forbes and
more.
Ginger Campbell/Gwen Priestley
Rapsnacks
+1 323-972-3268
email us here