Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support Over 1,000 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts approved during this week’s State Transportation Board meeting are projected to support 1,095 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 1,095 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements approved during the March 8 state Transportation Board of Directors meeting. Since October 2020, more than 3,000 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements.

Vital interstate improvements approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Replace two bridge structures; rehabilitate and seismically retrofit other bridge structures and restripe the interstate to add additional southbound lane near the I-515/U.S. 95 interchange in Las Vegas: $38.8 million

Repave and install weigh-in-motion system on Interstate 15 near Jean: $10.8 million

Repave approximately 12 miles of Interstate 80 and install weigh-in-motion system in Humboldt County: $16.6 million

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

“Critical transportation investments ensure that we meet the state’s growing infrastructure needs while generating good-paying local jobs to help stimulate Nevada’s economy,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “These vital projects and programs keep Nevadans, Nevada visitors and our critical freight and services smoothly and safely moving, all while supporting Nevada jobs.”

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.