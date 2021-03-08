Growth Through Agriculture Program Awards Over $830,000 in Grants and Loans

Governor Gianforte and the Ag Development Council Announce Growth Though Agriculture Program Awards for Value-Added Projects

Governor Gianforte and the Agriculture Development Council announced the recipients of $834,646 in grants and loans awarded through the Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) program.

“Expanding value-added agriculture helps Montana businesses thrive,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “The investments made through the Growth Through Agriculture program make it possible for producers and businesses across the state to grow their operations, create jobs, and access new markets. These value-added projects play an important role in promoting Montana’s high-quality commodities and boosting our economy.”

The GTA program awarded grants to a total of 30 Montana agricultural businesses and organizations from Pinesdale to Plevna. The application process was highly competitive with projects aimed at creating robust markets for Montana’s agricultural producers. Successful projects ranged from a feedlot development to allow for more in-state livestock finishing, to increasing processing capacity for Montana crops and meat, and expanding value-added food and beverage products, such as fermented foods. Click here to view the full list of funded projects.

The GTA program was established by the legislature to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry by developing innovative agricultural business improvements and the commercialization and marketing of new agriculture products. The Montana Department of Agriculture administers the program with counsel from the Agriculture Development Council, a seven-member committee appointed by the Governor. GTA funding requires the investment of at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received.