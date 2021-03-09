Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 8-12 is Long-Term Care Administrator's Week: Show Thanks to Healthcare Heroes

 

For Immediate Release: March 8, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- March 8-12, 2021 is National Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week. During this week, staff, residents, families and volunteers have the opportunity to say “thank you” and honor the administrators who lead our nation’s long-term care communities. This year, Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week holds added significance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nation's long-term care leaders have been at the forefront of the response, taking responsibility for the care of the most vulnerable.

Missouri’s administrators manage the daily care of over 55,000 people who reside in long-term care facilities across the state. Administrators are key players in the care team and are entrusted with the responsibility of managing the care of our loved ones. They touch the lives of residents and families, and most importantly, ensure that their staff provides the highest level of quality care to a vulnerable population. To become an administrator takes commitment and dedication. 

Rachel Patterson with JMS Senior Living said, "It would be amazing if we could all take the time to thank an administrator for their hard work. These healthcare heroes have rolled up their sleeves and filled whatever role necessary to keep their residents safe and their staff supported.  They have poured their heart and souls into their work, often working weeks at a time without a break, and doing it without question or a second thought. Showing appreciation can be as simple as a card, or even an email, but it can really brighten an administrator's day."   

For more ideas about how to recognize the administrator in your life, visit the American College of Health Care Administrators website.

