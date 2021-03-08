Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3400 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the 3400 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then took the vehicle from the victim and drove away. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.