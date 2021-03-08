Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,707 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect forcibly entered a residential building at the listed location. The suspect then forcibly opens a laundry change machine, takes US currency, and flees the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.