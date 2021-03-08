Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Pickpocket) Offense: 1400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Pickpocket) Offense that occurred on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the 1400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:24 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, took property from the victim’s pocket and then fled the scene.

On Monday, March 8, 2021, 21 year-old Salah Lahliqi, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

