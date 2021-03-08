Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:23 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Joseph Simmons, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, March 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested and transported 25-year-old Rashon Hall, of Southeast, DC, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

