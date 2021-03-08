Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
District of Columbia Tax Assessments Indicate Real Estate Market Decline

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that it has concluded its annual assessments of all real properties in the District of Columbia for Tax Year 2022 and have begun to mail assessment notices to all real property owners.

A total of 205,502 taxable and exempt real properties were appraised to reflect current market values on January 1, 2020. The assessment notice is NOT a tax bill. The real estate tax for property owners receiving new assessment notices for TY 2022 assessment is not due until March 2022.

The reassessments indicate that the District's commercial real estate experienced a decline in market value, while the residential real estate marginally increased in value. The result of the reassessments is summarized below:

Image of reassessments indicate that the District's commercial real estate experienced a decline in market value, while the residential real estate marginally increased in value

The TY 2022 real property assessment notice contains the proposed assessed value for a property as well as the estimated taxable assessment and important information related to property tax relief programs such as the homestead benefit and senior citizen tax relief. In addition, included on the notice is the assigned appraiser’s contact information for taxpayers who wish to discuss their assessment.

District property owners who believe their proposed TY 2022 assessment does not reflect the market value of their property are encouraged to file an appeal on or before April 1, 2021. The appeal process begins when a property owner submits a First Level Appeal Application to OTR.

Property owners can view their assessments and submit their appeal via OTR’s portal, MyTax.DC.gov.

MyTax.DC.gov Resources:

