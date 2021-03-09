Work to Resume on Route 6 in Port Allegany

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will resume work on Route 6 in Port Allegany on Monday, March 15, with work continuing until June 1.

In 2020, PennDOT worked on the west end of the project between Route 155 and Arnold Street at the Sheetz store. Work included ADA ramps, new sidewalk in the areas of the ADA ramps, ditch cleaning, driveway improvements, installation of traffic signal foundations, and pipe cleaning.

This year, crews will work on the east end of the project from Arnold Street to Mill Street. Work will be similar to last year but will also include the installation of new traffic signals.

As work resumes, drivers will encounter alternating traffic patterns enforced by roadway flaggers. Short travel delays are likely. This work will take place through May and PennDOT will issue updates on traffic impacts as needed.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

M & B Services, LLC of Clarion is the contractor on this $1.3 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Once this project concludes, PennDOT expects to begin another project that will feature additional drainage and paving along this same section of Route 6. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3012 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

