PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Route 6N Bridge Project in Conneaut Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a virtual plans display for the project to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N (Crossingville Road/Route 3006) over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Route 6N, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 226.

The project will include replacing the existing pipes with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal work to upgrade the super elevation of the roadway approaching the bridge. The roadway alignment will remain the same.

Work is expected to occur during the late summer or early fall of 2021 construction season.

Separate truck and car detours will be required during construction and are expected to be in place for approximately three to four weeks. The proposed 4.4-mile car detour will be posted using Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) and Barney Road (Route 3003). The proposed 24.7-mile truck detour will be posted using Route 18 and Route 20. Porky Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately three days while the roadway is paved.

The existing bridge was built in 1976 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,300 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards of the proposed project and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked Route 6N Bridge Replacement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from March 8 to 22, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

