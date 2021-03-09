Wabash Street Improvements Tuesday, Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Wabash Street in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, March 9-10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on Wasbash Street between Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Shaler Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Additionally, intermittent traffic stoppages may occur. Crews will conduct curb and inlet improvement work.

The work is part of the $14.55 million Route 19/Shaler Street Bridge Replacement project. Swank Construction Company, LLC is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

