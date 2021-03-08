Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Utah AG’s Office Honors International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (March 7, 2021) — As part of Women’s History Month, a time to recognize the contributions of women to evens in history and contemporary society, our office is pleased to also recognize today–International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day likewise acknowledges the contributions of women across the world, focusing on the social, economic cultural and political achievements of women–and a call for action for accelerating gender parity. This year the theme is “Choose to Challenge”.

The history of International Women’s Day can be traced back to February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America had designated March 8, 1909 in the honour of the garment workers’ strike in New York. 

However, the term ‘International Women’s Day’ was coined much later. The first official worldwide celebrations of the day happened in 1911, when women from several European countries participated in demonstrations. The gathering that year drew more than a million people worldwide.

