PSD Announces 3-15-2021 Meeting of VT NDCAP

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, March 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM. In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. NorthStar and Vermont state agencies will present highlights of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. Additionally, the Panel’s newly formed Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will discuss progress on its first meetings and will take questions and feedback.

Prior to this meeting, the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also meet (via webcast) on March 15, 2021, from 1 PM to 2 PM.

For more information about both meetings, including links to join the meetings and to view presentation materials, please see the Press Release regarding the meetings.