Burgum signs first bill of 2021 legislative session, extending pilot program for tribal juvenile services agreements

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed his first bill of the 2021 legislative session, extending a pilot program that aims to ensure all justice-involved, at-risk tribal and non-tribal youth have access to similar services.

The pilot program allowing for tribal juvenile services agreements was originally approved in 2019 by the 66th Legislative Assembly. To date, one agreement is in place, between the Spirit Lake Nation and the state. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed much of the anticipated work on the pilot program. House Bill 1052 extends the program for an additional two years.

The purpose of the program is to foster collaboration and share expertise between state and tribal juvenile courts so that all adjudicated at-risk youth in North Dakota have access to similar services.

Burgum signed the bill at 3:04 p.m. CT today. Its effective date is Aug. 1, 2021. The House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 89-2 and the Senate passed it 46-0.

The legislation was introduced by the Judiciary Committee at the request of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Burgum signed a total of 15 bills today, including HB 1102, which increases the age limit from 65 to 70 for a citizen to be able to renew a driver’s license online. The bill, which takes effect Aug. 1, will give approximately 40,000 additional licensed drivers the ability to renew online.