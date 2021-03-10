Revenue Rocket Announces Leadership Additions in Support of Client M&A Activities

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue Rocket Consulting Group announces today an expanded team dedicated to completing M&A transactions and accelerating growth for IT services companies. Revenue Rocket has already executed more transactions in the first two months of 2021 than in all of 2020 and assisted dozens of IT Services firms in organizational readiness associated with entering an M&A process. The expanded team will further accelerate clients' growth efforts.

The company achieved a spot on the 2020 Inc 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing privately held M&A firms in the country by helping customers grow through organic and inorganic initiatives.

"We saw major increases in demand for IT services as the world turned to technology to maintain continuity within business, education, and personal social interactions," said Mike Harvath, Founder & CEO of Revenue Rocket. "Our business is skyrocketing from increased investor interest in the IT service category and strategic expansions into key subsegments of infrastructure managed services, digital transformation, cloud services, DevOps, and cybersecurity," he added.

To continue the growth trajectory, Revenue Rocket made big bets in 2020 and subsequently 2021 with the addition of several team members, improved processes, investments in technology, and new content for leaders of IT services companies.

This content aids leaders looking to educate themselves on trends, methodologies, and best practices before, during, and after a business combination. The company published more than 46 podcast episodes, an additional ten blog posts, and collectively drove over tens of thousands of visitors to its growing catalog of content on its website www.revenuerocket.com.

In response to the growth, Revenue Rocket has elevated several members of the leadership team and added new executives in its quest to build the most impressive IT-focused M&A advisory firm in the world. Effective March 8, 2021, Ryan Barnett was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Barnett has been instrumental in establishing marketing and digital practices that contributed significantly to the business's success. Clients will benefit from Barnett's focus on go-to-market strategy, fundamentals in marketing, growth, product marketing, and offering development.

Additionally, Jo Elle Wade was promoted to VP of Operations, where she will now be responsible for the overall enablement of corporate resources. Wade was employee number two at Revenue Rocket in 2001 and instrumental to all operational processes and client interactions.

The company also was successful in recruiting industry veteran Matt Lockhart, who joined the firm on March 1, 2021, as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Matt previously held several leadership positions in the IT Services Industry, including most recently head of Corporate Development for Magenic Technologies Inc. as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Matt was responsible for the company's entire growth strategy, which included aggressive M&A activity and ultimately the successful sale of the company to Cognizant/Softvision. "I am honored to join the impressive team here at Revenue Rocket as their reputation is the gold standard in the industry. The ability for me to help numerous firms find liquidity from their lifelong efforts is beyond appealing to me and I am excited to broaden my skills through the methodologies, tools, and disciplines Mike and others have ingrained into the culture and processes here," said Matt Lockart, EVP, Revenue Rocket.

"We are always looking for ways to better ourselves, create more value for our customers, and broaden our reach. 2021 will be our best year yet, filled with successful combinations, happy customers, and continued growth. No better way to ensure these goals are achieved than to enable our growing, impressive and dedicated team," noted Harvath.