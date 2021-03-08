FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 4, 2021

Contact: Leonarda Stewart, Admin. Svcs Coordinator Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (802) 828-5237 | leonarda.stewart@vermont.gov

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE STATE OF VERMONT Webinar on how to Contract with the Office of Purchasing and Contracting

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont companies interested in selling their goods or services to the State of Vermont will want to attend this free webinar on March 10 at 10:30am. Join the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) and the Office of Purchasing and Contracting (OPC) for an in-depth look at how to do business with the State of Vermont. This webinar will focus on working specifically with OPC, the division of the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) that oversees purchasing and contracting for the State of Vermont.

Does the State of Vermont buy your products or services? Small businesses like yours will have the opportunity to hear about the State’s request for proposal process and speak directly to a representative from OPC. “Attendees will hear right from the source what these purchasing agents are looking for, what opportunities are available, and what is important to pay attention to when reading an RFP”, said Brenda Plastridge, VT PTAC’s procurement counselor. She will also demonstrate how the VT PTAC team can help you find State bid opportunities that are right for you, sort through the paperwork, and enable you to bid on State contracts effectively and efficiently. VT PTAC services are free to Vermont businesses.

Doing Business with the State of Vermont - OPC

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:30am – 12:00pm

For more information and to register for an event, please visit https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events or call (802) 828-5237.

About the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC): VT PTAC provides Vermont businesses with an understanding of the requirements of government contracting to obtain and successfully perform federal, state, and local contracts through free counseling services, training, and networking opportunities. The center’s mission is to increase the percentage of federal contracts awarded to Vermont businesses with emphasis on contracts awarded to small businesses. This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency. It is also funded by the Vermont Department of Economic Development (DED), and it operates as a program within the DED. For more information on VT PTAC please visit: http://ptac.vermont.gov.

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD): ACCD’s mission is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: https://accd.vermont.gov.

About the Office of Purchasing and Contracting (OPC): OPC’s mission is to support State Government by providing exceptional products and services to effectively meet customer requirements. OPC accomplishes this mission by delivering timely services, technical assistance, and through engagement and collaboration; by endorsing and promoting immediate and long-term strategies in education and outreach to both internal and external customers; and by engaging and influencing participation in state processes by promoting transparency and awareness/availability of on-line resources for conducting business with the State. For more information on OPC please visit: https://bgs.vermont.gov/purchasing.