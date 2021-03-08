Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta To Host Triller Fight Club’s 2021 Kickoff Event on April 17, the PPV Boxing Card Headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren [Updated]

FITE is the exclusive digital and streaming partner in the US and foreign distributor, and iNDEMAND is the exclusive North American cable, satellite & telco Pay-Per-View distributor

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA | Los Angeles, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Fight Club today announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will be the home for TFC’s inaugural event of 2021, the April 17 boxing Pay-Per-View card headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren. This will be the first-ever fighting event at one of the most dynamic venues in the world, which was the home of Super Bowl LIII.

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com. FITE will be the exclusive digital and OTT PPV partner for viewing this epic event. FITE is one of the largest OTT PPV apps and is available via all major app stores, streaming services and smart TVs.

iNDEMAND, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

The four-hour show, which will kick off at 8pm ET with the live PPV main card starting at 9pm ET, will also feature an exciting undercard of fights that will be announced shortly. Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Our vision of big fights, big entertainment and world class events can only fit into a world class venue, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium fits that vision,” said Kavanaugh. “April 17th will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan. The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world class partners like iNDEMAND and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond.”

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue to be the place where sports and entertainment’s biggest events are held, and we welcome Triller Fight Club for this special event,” said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer for AMB Sports and Entertainment. “We look forward to showcasing our stadium to the global audience that Ryan and his team are building, and are proud to be a part of this historic night of boxing and entertainment.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium serves as the home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League (NFL) and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer (MLS). One of the most acclaimed venues in the world, the Stadium has hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018, MLS All-Star Game and some of the biggest music and entertainment events in addition to its NFL and MLS tenants. There will be no public sale of tickets for the event. A very limited number of fans and guests will be selected to join in the live event, with details to be announced in the coming weeks, and everything will be subject to stringent local, state and federal protocols due to COVID 19.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Triller again after the incredible success of our Tyson vs. Jones Jr. PPV event last November—it was one of the best-selling PPV events of all time,” said Mark Boccardi, iNDEMAND’s SVP, Programming & Marketing. “2021 is going to be a great year for the Pay-Per-View event category, and we know that Jake Paul and Ben Askren will put on an exciting main event on April 17th.”

"Triller Fight Club has already reinvented the fight sport presentation genre, and we are excited to be a part of bringing this event to a global audience," said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. "Triller and FITE are the perfect pair to deliver a flawless, no-filler fan experience worthy of this moment."

The April 17th card will be Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events, following the debut record setting Tyson vs. Jones Jr. PPV fight in 2020, which shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the eighth most successful fight PPV in history. This event will feature Jake Paul taking on former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren in the headline matchup of the night. Paul, whose boxing debut against former professional athlete Nate Robinson set all kinds of records for fan engagement, will face Askren, who transitions to boxing after an MMA record of nineteen wins and two losses, six knockouts and six submissions. Askren made his professional MMA debut in 2009 against Josh Flowers where he won by TKO in the first round. As a former Bellator Champion, ONE Championship Champion, PAN American Champion in freestyle wrestling, two-time NCAA wrestling champion for Missouri and two-time winner of The Dan Hodge Trophy, Askren joins Triller's Fight Club with a significant amount of experience in the ring.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller's first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

**HOW TO WATCH THE APRIL 17, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.

About Triller:

Triller Network is a consolidation of companies, apps and technologies and the first of its kind leading the move into Internet 3.0. Triller Network pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree tech and content-based vertical. The Triller Network—which includes the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. Unlike other global short-video apps it is often compared to, Triller encourages and facilitates its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. Triller Network owns proprietary ad-tech and ad AI which is uniquely tied to the content rather than more typically to the user. By tracking the content, Triller Network empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and un-affiliated sites and networks reaching tens of millions of additional users daily. Data from its AI suite, direct influencer and artists relationships is generated from the app and from on- and off-network information and is used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide monetization opportunities that maximize brand partnership integrations. Triller Network has launched highly successful campaigns with some of the biggest brands in the world including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal. Campaigns start with the app and continue throughout the entire tech ecosystem, providing a unique branded content and technology integration. Branded content is integrated at the Triller app level, making direct deals with the influencers and celebrities who post the content. Content is then pushed to and through thousands of affiliated and non-affiliated sites, apps, social networks and is ultimately integrated into valuable long-form Triller Network content, such as boxing PPV, live fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. TrillerTV programming includes more than 50 original half-hour shows, with more added continuously. Shows include The D’Amelios Family’s Must Haves, Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz' Let’s Do It, Hypehouse’s Hanging With The Hype, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. Triller Network also includes Triller Fight Club (www.trillerfightclub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight, which shattered digital PPV records and became the 8th highest selling Boxing PPV of all time. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

About Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Opened in August 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a world-class sports and entertainment venue in downtown Atlanta and home to the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. The multi-purpose stadium is host to major sports and entertainment events, including the Super Bowl in 2019, College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2018 and is the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification by the United States Green Building Council. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is proud to be collaborating with naming rights partner Mercedes-Benz and 11 founding partners, which include Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Equifax, The Home Depot, Novelis, SCANA Energy, Truist, IBM, Georgia Power and American Family Insurance.

About iNDEMAND:

iNDEMAND is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDEMAND delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 4MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If it Happens, it’s on FITE.

