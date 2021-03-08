Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tempest Therapeutics to Present at the Solebury Trout/Credit Suisse/Cooley Private Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will be presenting at the 9th Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase co-hosted by Credit Suisse and Cooley. The company presentation will be available for viewing Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:40 pm ET.

To access the archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the Tempest website at www.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to target a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARα, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an inhibitor of TREX-1, an exonuclease with enhanced expression in tumors that suppresses activation of the cGAS/STING pathway by degrading cytosolic DNA. Oral delivery of a TREX-1 small molecule inhibitor is intended to selectively activate STING in tumors, leading to anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts
   
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com 		Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

