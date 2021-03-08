ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its 2020 annual report

ArcelorMittal has published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports
