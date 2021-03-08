Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,597 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Altamira Gold, AIM ImmunoTech, QC Copper and Gold and Cloud Nine Education

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) reveals four high-grade gold and silver vein structures at its Apiacas project in Brazil click here

- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) teams with Dong-a University Hospital in South Korea and Cure Therapeutics to utilize its Mobile Processing Units and Labs, or OMPULs click here

- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) updates on Opemiska drill progress and names new independent director click here

- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) doses first healthy subject in intranasal Ampligen coronavirus study click here

- Alpine 4 Technologies Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiaries Deluxe Sheet Metal and Morris Sheet Metal merging to become one of the largest Midwest sheet metal contractors click here

- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) announces tie-up with Carleton University to study TD-0148A as treatment for depression click here

- Cloud Nine Education Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) launches new Education Technology Platform click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) says KAI LAB annual run rate now tops C$10M; plans to order 50,000 additional coronavirus tests click here

- Orogen Royalties Inc (CVE:OGN) (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) (FRA:5EV)  to option Ecru gold project in Nevada to Australia's first all-female-led resources company, Moneghetti Minerals click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA)says latest Cliff Creek drill results bode well for upcoming resource estimate click here

- Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FSE:4NPB) says drill findings show potential to expand known mineralization at Nevada project click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announces new president and COO click here

- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says Phase III trial shows safety, mortality reduction, and faster hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients treated with leronlimab click here

- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B) touts February growth of cryptocurrency exchange investee CatalX click here

- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) appoints industry veteran Gilbert Lawson to its board of directors click here

- Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) names entrepreneur and blockchain expert Pavel Bains as a strategic advisor click here

- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) names Canadian cannabis industry veteran Elise Coppens as its new CEO and board director click here

- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) appoints pharma executive Dr Lisa Johnson-Pratt to its board of directors click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Altamira Gold, AIM ImmunoTech, QC Copper and Gold and Cloud Nine Education

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.