Tune in this week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune into this week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® available to watch on Fox Business Network as sponsored content. Set your reminders for Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 5:30pm ET!

As leaders in their industries, the companies featured this week demonstrate the unique branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

Our upcoming episode’s exclusive interviews will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in health & nutrition, technology and workflow solutions.

Carbon-60

Innovations in Antioxidant Products

https://c-60.com/

SoluM America

Real Time Electronic Shelf Labeling for Retailers

http://solu-m.com/

ENGAGE

Oil & Gas: Digital Workflow Solutions

https://engagemobilize.com/



To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews at one of the dates/times listed below:

Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 5:30pm ET.

Fox Business Network as sponsored content (check your local listings)

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.