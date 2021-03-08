Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces More Than $27 Million in Unclaimed Property Returns in February

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $27 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of February 2021. Additionally, since CFO Patronis took office three years ago more than $1.2 billion has been returned to Floridians in Unclaimed Property.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “We're working hard to get our economy back on its feet and that's why I am proud to announce that for the month of February, more than $27 million in unclaimed property went back to the pockets of Floridians. Since the pandemic began last March, we have recovered and returned more than $349 million. This is an awesome accomplishment and a testament to the hard work of our Unclaimed Property Team. I will continue doing everything I can to help Floridians get through these tough times and I encourage everyone to search now for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

February 2021 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region

• Pensacola - $587,200 • Panama City - $247,700 • Tallahassee - $860,600 • Jacksonville - $1,513,100 • Gainesville - $593,800 • Orlando - $4,834,800 • Tampa/St. Pete - $5,647,280 • Fort Myers/Naples - $979,800 • West Palm Beach - $4,265,000 • Miami - $8,038,700

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces More Than $27 Million in Unclaimed Property Returns in February

