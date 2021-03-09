Linden Botanicals Offers Valuable Resources to Support Lyme Disease Awareness and Education
Deer Tick Season Is Approaching, and with Spring Comes a Greater Risk of Lyme Disease. Key Resources Identify the Signs, Symptoms, and Preventative Measures.
I suffered from Lyme disease for almost four years. I started Linden Botanicals to help others. My story involves Phyllanthus niruri, which may offer more health benefits than any other plant.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals has produced science-based Lyme disease resources aimed at educating people about the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and protecting people from the potentially devastating and long-term effects of Lyme Disease.
The resources include the following:
• Lyme symptoms, including fever, rash, and neurological issues.
• Lyme disease myths and insider tips.
• Strategic ways to reduce the risk of getting Lyme disease.
• Information about Borrelia burgdorferi, which can be transmitted through a tick bite.
• Data about Lyme and immunosuppression, variation, physical seclusion, and secreted factors.
• Herbal extracts that may provide Lyme support.
• Free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles the four-year Lyme disease journey of Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden.
Says Van der Linden, “I suffered from Lyme disease for almost four years. After giving up on high-powered antibiotics, I found a different path. My personal story combined with my desire to help others is the reason I started Linden Botanicals. That story involves Phyllanthus niruri, which I believe to be the world’s best synergistic adaptogen. It’s possible that it offers more health benefits than any other plant in the world.”
Warmer weather across the country means it’s almost deer tick season. The spread of Lyme disease has followed the spread of black-legged deer ticks. In fact, a steadily increasing number of cases of Lyme disease correlates with a warmer climates. Summers have grown hotter and longer, and winters milder and shorter. To that end, the incidence of Lyme has more than doubled over the past two decades. According to the CDC, approximately 476,000 people get Lyme disease each year in the United States.
This official count, driven by laboratory tests, underplays the public-health problem. In some states, Lyme has become so prevalent that health departments no longer require blood tests to confirm early diagnosis. The testing process measures an immune response against the Lyme-causing bacteria. This process misses tick bite patients who don’t have an immune response reaction. Those who show neurological issues or arthritis symptoms can face inaccurate results. In fact, the CDC estimates the actual caseload could be 10 times higher than reported.
“Anyone who has been bitten by a deer tick has probably considered the possibility that they could have Lyme disease,” says Van der Linden. “While some find the tick the day they’re bitten and start antibiotics immediately, many people don’t know they have contracted Lyme disease until days, weeks, months, or even years after they contract the disease. It’s not common for doctors to test for the wrong things or offer incorrect diagnoses. We’re sharing these resources because education is key.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) and Cistus incanus. The company’s teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
Visit us on social media:
