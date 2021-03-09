Distinctive Schools Named One of Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Distinctive Schools National Board of Directors, in partnership with Distinctive Schools is proud to announce that Distinctive Schools has been named one of Crain’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago.
“Since our inception in 2011, we have focused on culture, equity and innovation as the core beliefs of our work,” said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools. “This is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the amazing team at Distinctive Schools. Every day I am inspired by the loyalty, commitment, and passion of our staff. I am grateful to be part of the Distinctive Schools family, and proud to lead an organization that continues to prioritize staff culture and voice.”
The Best Places to Work in Chicago is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback.
“Distinctive Schools is deeply committed to strong culture, and the development and success of their students and employees alike,” said Aarti Dhupelia, Vice President for Undergraduate Education at National Louis University, and member of the Distinctive Schools National Board. “This is an organization of passionate, student-centered, innovative teachers and leaders who work together to create opportunities through education. Collaboration and optimism is woven throughout the fabric of the network.”
The Best Places to Work survey is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago. Finalists were determined by the results of a survey of employees and employers, conducted by Crain's in partnership with Best Companies Group.
“We are thrilled to be named in Crain’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago; we work to invest in, support, and advocate for our employees every day,” shared Whitney Rosetti, Network Director of Human Resources. “This honor confirms the way our staff shares pride in our work, and our network. We work hard, and value one another deeply. I’m tremendously proud to be a part of Distinctive Schools.”
The final rankings of the top 100 best places to work will be revealed in April. The unranked list of finalists can be found at Crain's Chicago Business. To learn more about the Distinctive Schools model, and opportunities to join the team, please visit the Distinctive Schools website.
Molly Quinn
