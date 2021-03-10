How to Save Energy and Improve Productivity
Cincinnati Manufacturing Company Wins DOE American Made Challenge Prize.
…You know I’m a redundant guy, so I’ll say it again,…Please extend our thanks to all that were involved. You certainly kept your word!”CINCINNATI, OH, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micropyretics Heaters International Inc. (MHI) (https://www.mhi-inc.com) has made cutting-edge developments for energy efficiency with new materials. The Department of Energy recently recognized the company with the American made Challenge Prize for antifriction surfaces. The technology developed impacts the many patented products MHI manufactures:
1) Heating Elements and Devices: MHI has surpassed the Heat Treatment industry standards by over 15 years in energy efficiency, pollution control and non-toxic insulation. https://mhi-inc.com/search.php
2) High temperature, on Demand, Steam Generators: These replace old inefficient steam boilers and boiler technology. Now steam above 1000°C is available on demand and easily to the chemical processing industry with a 30% energy improvement over boilers.
3) Surface Enhancement: MHI has created environment-friendly plasma producing devices that use air and not expensive toxic gases for functions like nitriding . This development can revolutionize the tool and cookware markets
4) Process Heaters: MHI Inc. is the first company in the world to offer KW to MW processes gas heaters above 900°C with huge energy improvement over traditional heat exchangers.
5) High Temperature Materials: Manufactures new high temperature materials which perform in the 1500°C to 1900°C range.
6) Antimicrobial Surfaces: MHI has developed unique novel permanent antibacterial surfaces (Quasi-R®).
MHI's core mission is energy conservation and sustainability. It has won several RD100 awards, manufactures advance niche thermal products. Customers include large companies and leading research institutions worldwide. It recently overcame the serious downturn that several American manufacturers experienced between 2010 and 2020 by reinventing and relaunching its advanced products. It is now looking forward to renewed growth.
