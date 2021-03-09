Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL EXPLORES THE LIGHTER SIDE OF VAN GOGH’S FINAL DAYS

I wanted to make a book about an actual person and not just another book about the mystical name, Van Gogh.”
— Jamison Odone, Author
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press today announces the release of The Man in the Painter’s Room. The new graphic novel, by Maryland-based author Jamison Odone, explores the final year of Van Gogh’s life leading up to his suicide. Carefully researched from the first-hand accounts of those closest to him, it is the first graphic novel to focus on this part of the famous painter’s life.

“The Man in the Painter's Room is an interesting exploration of the last few months of Van Gogh's life and finding light in the darkness,” says Brett Schenker of Graphic Policy, a comic review website. “[It] focuses on the end of Vincent Van Gogh’s life as he lived at the Ravoux Inn. There, he attempted to find peace while creating over 75 works of art in just three months.”

A 134-page color graphic novel priced at $29.99 USD, The Man in the Painter’s Room will be available in bookstores on April 14th through Diamond Comic Distributors and Ingram, and online at Amazon.com. For review copies and ordering, please visit blackpanelpress.com.

Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is a fast-growing, independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Ingram and Diamond Comics Distribution in the United States and Canada. The company publishes creator-owned graphic novels for adults, by artists from Europe, Asia, North and South America.

