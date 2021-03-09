Arizona's Phocus Law Announces New Liability Protection for Automotive Shops

Phocus Law

Mechanics & automotive repair shops face tremendous exposure arising from their interactions with customers. A new liability protection package is now available

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phocus Law, a local Arizona law firm, has created a new package of documents designed to protect automotive shops from liability they face in the course of running their businesses and servicing their customers.

The Phocus Law Automotive Shop Liability Protection Package changes the game for mechanics and automotive shops, including those engaged in basic maintenance and service, substantive repairs, performance modification, restoration, and body work. The package includes documents and instruction that address many of the issues facing mechanics who face wrongful claims of faulty diagnosis, issues with repairs performed, damages that consumers say resulted from the auto shop’s negligence, and who face customers that won’t pay or that unfairly slander them online.

Attorney and founder of Phocus Law, Michael J. “Mick” McGirr, started this new program to protect automotive shops.

“As a gearhead myself, I’m passionate about protecting the automotive community,” Mick said, adding that, “Many mechanics often ask me how they can protect themselves from customers determined to make their lives difficult through unfounded complaints and claims. Some shops believe their general liability or shopkeepers’ insurance policies will cover those situations. More often than not, that isn’t the case, and even when insurance is willing to step in, the resulting increase in premiums makes submitting claims unattractive. Laying the proper legal foundation for avoiding and minimizing such claims by employing the documents and guidance we provide is a far more efficient and effective course of action."

Mick has always been passionate about mechanic shop protection. As a long-time drag racer and classic car hobbyist, he works in his own garage and has long and deep friendships and professional relationships with many key players throughout the automotive industry. From his experiences and relationships, he has come to appreciate how important it is for those in the automotive industry to have specialized legal counsel at the ready. “Many shop owners and mechanics have questions such as whether they’re liable for damage to a customer’s car while testing or tuning it, or how to avoid baseless online brand damage from dissatisfied customers. These are issues we have dealt with on numerous occasions with outstanding results,” Mick said. He’s also quick to stress how important it is to be legally protected before a claim or issue even arises, saying that “Shops that buy and use the liability package we’ve put together will take a critical first step in minimizing the likelihood and severity of any claims brought by customers.”

Mick knows that operating an automotive shop has plenty of challenges. But he’s quick to point out that a shop owners’ ongoing concerns around liability are almost entirely avoidable. By employing the proper processes, implementing the use of proper documentation, and with a bit of training for staff, any shop can minimize the concern of legal liability arising from disgruntled or opportunistic customers.

All too often, Mechanics learn the hard way that they do not have adequate liability protection. Not having sufficient protection in place can be a very costly mistake. Shops rarely address liability requirements until after issues have arisen. The Phocus Law liability package has been custom-designed for automotive shops to remedy that mistake. Mick suggests that employing the Phocus Law documents and procedures is like keeping up with preventative maintenance on a car… a small amount of investment and effort now can save a great expense in the future.

For many years, Mick has defended auto repair shops and mechanics from frivolous claims and lawsuits. Legal issues have become more common as more car owners conduct research online and try to pin problems on mechanics even when they were quoted for completely separate repairs. Mick and the Phocus Law team have aggregated much of the experience and insight they’ve acquired over the years into the Automotive Shop Liability Package, which is now being offered to automotive businesses throughout Arizona and California.

A number of legal documents and materials are included in the package. The package serves to make sure customers understand their rights and obligations while also serving to protect the automotive shop from lawsuits. The package includes, among other things, a comprehensive liability waiver, terms and conditions for use by the shop, and the “Mechanic’s Legal Bible,” a handbook on procedures and business practices for shops to follow in order to improve the experience of their customers while also keeping themselves legally protected. Mick further explains that, "Mechanics must also protect themselves from defamation and "badmouthing" as poor reviews can lead to major losses from their business. Our liability package shields shops and mechanics from such occurrences.”

With the new Automotive Shop Liability Protection Package, Mick and the Phocus Law team have made available to shop owners the lessons they’ve learned and tactics they’ve developed. Crucially, they’ve opted to do this at a very affordable fixed-price, in the hopes that automotive shops access the protection they need without being financially deterred. This should allow them to proceed with peace of mind knowing they have proper liability protection, as well as a legal ally for whatever else arises.

Biography: After years of working for regional law firms, Michael J. “Mick” McGirr founded Phocus in 2017 with the intention of making legal help accessible to the many business owners who struggle with legal issues, often leading to major losses. Liability protection is just one of many legal solutions that Mick and his team of lawyers provide to businesses in Arizona and California. His firm handles all the legal needs of businesses across the whole company lifecycle beginning with formation, and ending with the sale of the company or exit of the owners. Outside of the office, Mick enjoys spending time with his family at the drag strip where he can regularly be found racing his 1969 Camaro.

To sign-up for the Automotive Liability Package, or to learn more, please email automotive@phocuslaw.com or call 602-457-2191.