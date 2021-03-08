2021-03-08 14:20:00.963 Chillicothe Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chillicothe Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Melinda Scott of Chillicothe scratched her way to a $100,000 top-prize win playing the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game. 

She purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 2600 N. Washington St., in Chillicothe. 

Scott expressed she was excited and stunned when she realized she had won. 

“I instantly called my mom,” she said. We didn’t think it was real.” 

In FY20, players in Livingston County won more than $1.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $193,700 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $416,300 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

