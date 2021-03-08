Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $2.5 Million Second Mortgage Loan on Light Industrial Property in Central N.J.

Nyack, N.Y. Capital Advisory Firm Helped Client Satisfy Short-Term Cash Needs on Two Owner-Occupied Buildings Comprising Over 31,600 S.F.

NYACK, NY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Capital Corp., a financial advisory firm focused on arranging debt financing, arranged a $2.5 million second mortgage loan on two light industrial buildings located in Readington Township, N.J. The buildings, which are owner occupied, total 31, 687 square feet on a 10-acre parcel. Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital, and Tom Ravert arranged the financing.

The property is used for heavy equipment storage, and a service and repair facility. The buildings have 32’-40’ ceilings, 16 drive-in doors and three bays; they are powered by 126.1 KW solar panels that generate 210,000 kwh per year.

“We are very pleased to have arranged this financing for our client,” said Thomas. “The second mortgage helped the client satisfy short-term cash needs to meet a critical financial deadline.”

More information about Pathway Capital is at www.pathway-capital.com.

About Pathway Capital Corp.

Pathway Capital Corp (PCC) is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possesses a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at www.pathway-capital.com.

