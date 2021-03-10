Tune in this week’s episode of Modern Living with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune in this week to an engaging episode on Modern Living with kathy ireland® . This week’s shows will air Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7:30am ET/PT on WE tv as sponsored content. Check your local listings!

This episode’s exclusive interviews will feature the following companies as they showcase their breakthrough lifestyle products and brands:

Fertilligence

Latest Innovations in Fertility Therapy

https://fertilligence.com/

LuxeOrganix

The Building Blocks of Beauty: Clean & Organic Haircare & Skincare

https://www.luxeorganix.com/

Built Bar

Smart Nutritional Snacking Solutions

http://www.builtbar.com/

Modern Puppies

How to Potty Train Your Puppies

https://modernpuppies.com/

ViruShield

Patent Pending Reusable & Transparent Respiratory Shields

https://www.virushieldghost.com/

Hempvita CBD

Online Store for Trusted CBD Product Solutions

https://hempvita.com



To learn more about the companies above catch their full interviews on WE tv for those featured during this week’s episodes of Modern Living with kathy ireland®! For a sneak peek of the companies to be highlighted, be sure to visit us on social media!

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is an independently-produced television series airing domestically on WE tv as sponsored content and on Bloomberg Internationally. Hosted by lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland, the series features the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs and solutions, while highlighting companies from around the globe in a unique and credible format. For more about Modern Living with kathy ireland®, visit our website and check out the series on social media!