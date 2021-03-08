Alkahest to Present Positive Data from Completed Phase 2 Clinical Trial at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases and a subsidiary of Grifols, today announced it will be delivering a presentation of data from a completed study of its therapeutic plasma fraction candidate, GRF6021, in subjects with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and cognitive impairment at the virtual 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases. Presentation and discussion session details are included below.



Presentation Details:

Title: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial Assessing The Safety And Tolerability Of GRF6021 In Subjects With Parkinson’s Disease And Cognitive Impairment

Presenter: Esther Rawner, M.D., Senior Medical Director

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: 14:00 – 14:15 CET

Session: Translational Treatment Strategies 1

Discussion Session Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: 17:00 – 17:30 CET

Alkahest is studying GRF6021 as a potential treatment for age-related diseases in collaboration with clinical development partner and parent company, Grifols. GRF6021 is a proprietary plasma fraction that has enhanced neurogenesis, improved age-related deficits in learning and memory and reduced neuroinflammation in preclinical animal models.

In the phase 2 clinical study of GRF6021 in subjects with PD and cognitive impairment, GRF6021 demonstrated positive effects on cognitive endpoints and was safe and well tolerated by study participants. Alkahest plans to further study efficacy of GRF6021 in patients to advance its clinical development.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols’ economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company’s class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging.

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com or www.alkahest.com.

