Smart Railway Market to Garner $38.47 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Rise in number of railway projects across the world, increase in urbanization and local commute requirements, growth in demand for passenger and freight capacity, and changing passenger payment habits fuel the growth of the global smart railway market. Based on offering type, the solutions segment held the largest market share in 2019. At the same time, region wise, the market across LAMEA would manifest the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Prominent Companies: Alstom, BOMBARDIER INC., ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Hitachi, Ltd., and Aitek S.P.A.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart railway market was estimated at $18.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $38.47 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rising urbanization and local commute requirements, increasing demand for passenger and freight capacity, surge in number of railway projects across the world, and varying passenger payment habits drive the growth of the global smart railway market. On the other hand, high Installation cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, changing ridership outlook is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (255 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/412

Covid-19 scenario-

Public transport in most of the cities was partially banned during the first phase of the lockdown, which in turn impacted the global smart railway market.

However, as the lockdown has loosened off, transportation has begun partially across the globe with strict restrictions such as passenger limit and maintenance of social distancing. And, with this, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/412

The global smart railway market is analyzed across system, offering type, and region. Based on system, the smart ticketing system contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The rail & freight operations management system segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on offering type, the solutions segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2027. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/412

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue share, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.3% by 2027. The other two regions covered in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global smart railway market report include Alstom, BOMBARDIER INC., ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Hitachi, Ltd., and Aitek S.P.A. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/412





Similar Reports We Have on Train/Railway Technology Industry:

Autonomous Train Technology Market by Grade of Automation (GOA 1, GOA 2, GOA 3, and GOA 4), Train Type (Passenger Train and Freight Train), Technology (CBTC, ETRMS, ATC, and PTC), and Component (Camera, Accelerometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Radio Set, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market by Application (Passenger Train and Freight Train) and Technology (Proton Membrane Exchange, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Light Rail Market by Component (Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Passenger Information System and Air Conditioning System), Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Wagons and Coaches) and Application (Passenger Transportation and Freight Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market by Types (Infrastructural and On-board), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection and System Administration) and Component (Solutions and Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

High-Speed Rail Market by Speed (200-299km/h, 300-399km/h, 400-499km/h and Above 500km/h), Technology (Wheel-on-Rail and Maglev), Application (Freight and Passenger) and Component (Axle, Converter, Traction Motor, Transformer, Wheel Set and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Rail Freight Transportation Market by Product Type (Intermodals, Tank Wagons and Freight Cars) and Application (Oil &Gas Industry, Mining Industry, Chemical Industry and Transport Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Train Control Management System Market by Train Type (Metros & High-Speed Train, Electric Multiple Unit, and Diesel Multiple Unit), by Control Solution (Communication-Based Train Control Solution, Positive Train Control, and Integrated Train Control), by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, and Human Machine Interface) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2030.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com