IGT.BET Partners with India’s Top Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGT.BET, one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms, today announced the signing of rising cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha to be the face of the brand. Attracting their ever-growing and large fan base to the app, the cricketer quartet will be an integral part of the 360-degree digital and offline campaign activation of BLITZPOOLS.



In addition to these cricket stars and as part of the new brand launch, BLITZPOOLS has engaged celebrities and influencers alike with a total follower count in excess of 215 million, the identities of which will be revealed at time of post and in a future release.

With the rebrand and recent injection of capital as part of a recent majority investment from the international gaming brand IGT.BET (formerly i3 Inc.), players can now expect the already market leading product to deliver new and exciting features at a faster pace. Customers can experience these exciting offerings while engaging with different cricket and football tournaments, played at domestic, national and international levels.

Through this rebranding and brand ambassador announcement, BLITZPOOLS aims to take the fantasy sports market in India by storm and consumers will be guaranteed best-in-class bonuses, industry leading deposit and payout options and a market leading product with constant innovation. The platform will feature an exciting coin-based loyalty programme, where users will be rewarded with valuable coins as they increase their engagement on the app. These coins can be redeemed against gift vouchers, meet & greet sessions, cashback, tickets for on-ground matches and other exciting offerings. Another attractive feature to watch out for will be the chance for winners to create their own closed personal pools with friends and ultimately win grand prizes to play cricket against BLITZPOOLS brand ambassadors Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha.

Speaking on the rebranding and the brand ambassador announcement, the Assomull brothers, Vickram and Gaurav, founders of BLITZPOOLS said, “We are embarking on a new journey and through this exciting adventure, we aim to capture and captivate the minds and hearts of every Indian consumer involved in online gaming. Through this rebrand, we want to create an interactive user experience and strengthen the product in the Indian market. Giving it a fresh look and feel, we are also delighted to announce Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as the new faces of the brand. These young and rising cricket super stars resonate well with our target audience and will bring on board their fans who in turn will get a chance to play with each of them. We believe it will be a great association and will help us enhance the brand’s uniqueness. By the end of IPL 2021, BLITZPOOLS is confident it will be home to one of the largest fantasy sports player bases in India.

Commenting on the rebranding, an IGT.BET spokesperson said, "We are beyond confident our investment, partnership and brand positioning with BLITZPOOLS will further establish a strong foothold in the Indian fantasy gaming market. Prioritizing our customer, we will continue to create a world-class product for the Indian audience. We will offer industry-leading bonuses for all existing players as they migrate from Livepools to BLITZPOOLS in addition to welcoming new players with a best-in-class experience with unbeatable bonuses, unique and rewarding prize pools, world-class product innovation and full attention customer support. We are confident through our tie-up with India’s popular Cricket trio Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha BLITZPOOLS will have an increase in recall amongst its target audience.”

Speaking on the association, Cricketer Ishan Kishan said, "I am extremely excited to get on board with BLITZPOOLS, India’s fastest-growing and truly interactive skill-based fantasy sports platforms. India has a huge sport loving audience and BLITZPOOLS is bringing millions of them their favorite games in a highly competitive format on one platform. With a solid fantasy gaming product and increased prize pools the fantasy sports platform is providing unparalleled value to its customers.”

About BLITZPOOLS:

Livepools Private Limited, now BLITZPOOLS was launched in February 2018, just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The online fantasy platform is available on Android and iOS, and desktop. BLITZPOOLS provides its users with all the statistics they need to make selections and predictions across multiple sporting platforms such as Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. It also offers its users the ability to create their own challenges and invite their friends to play along. For more information, please visit www.blitzpools.com

ABOUT IGT.BET (Interactive Games Technologies Inc.)

IGT.BET is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS; OTC: BLITF; FRA: F0O3). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 100 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company’s product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions’ current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.

For additional information on the Company:

Forward-Looking Statements

