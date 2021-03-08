GreyOrange Appoints Ramya Sampath Sharma as Chief People Officer

-- Sharma leads human resources strategies to support global growth --

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger™ Robot Series, today announced Ramya Sampath Sharma has joined as Chief People Officer (CPO). Sharma is responsible for developing and leading human resource strategies to support GreyOrange’s global growth, including global talent acquisition, learning and development, performance management, compensation and benefits, HR data and analytics and culture. Most recently, Sharma served as Chief People Officer for Microland, a leading global infrastructure services company.



"Ramya has proven herself as a people-first leader throughout her nearly 24-year career, with an unwavering commitment to building diverse, inclusive teams that deliver strong results," said GreyOrange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Samay Kohli.

Sharma has led human resources strategy for several global leaders, notably as Managing Director of HR at Accenture Technology and Head of HR for Asia Pacific and Japan at Intel Corporation. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration from Xavier’s Labour Relations Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Jyoti Nivas College.

“I cannot think of a better time to be in a company like GreyOrange,” said Sharma. “We are solving meaningful business challenges with innovation and passion. I look forward to playing a role in scaling GreyOrange to the next level,” she added.

GreyOrange is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people, robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyMatter ™ FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for every-day omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory.

