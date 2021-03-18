Prime IV (Lehi, Utah) Corporate Wellness Program Helps You Show Your Employees that Their Health Matters

Lynch LLP wants to be your intellectual property partner

LEHI, UT, US, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a healthy and innovative way to give employees or event attendees the VIP treatment? Lehi-based Prime IV's Mobile Services are a unique way to bring the benefits of IV therapy directly on-site to your business or corporate event. Consider Prime IV for:

• Corporate Events

• Team-Building

• Annual Events

• Holiday Parties

• Employee Perk Programs

• Employee Performance Rewards

• Seminars and Workshops

"The most successful companies know that employee well-being is not a 'nice to have,'" said Heidi Neville, owner. "It is a foundational layer of high-performing workforces everywhere and is a key factor in a long list of business outcomes, including healthcare costs, productivity, retention, safety, absenteeism, collaboration and company culture."

What is Prime IV?

----------------

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness specializes in maximizing your employees’ health and preventing illness through IV therapy. Because of its 100% absorption of essential vitamins, nutrients, and aminos, you can Live Better, Feel Better and Perform Better.

If you’re new to Prime IV therapy, consider all the benefits of IV treatments:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the session – an effect that is enhanced with consistent treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You can do it on your lunch break or between meetings for a little boost.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster – no winter sickness around here thanks!

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on your symptoms.

• It actually WORKS!

Besides the incredible health benefits, consider all the other great reasons to gift Prime IV therapy to your employees!

Employee Loyalty

----------------

Your dedicated employees work hard for you. Now show them that you prioritize their health and well-being by setting the precedent for a corporate culture of wellness.

Productivity

----------------

Not only will your employees be happier and healthier, but they’ll also be more productive. You’ll also eliminate the cost of lost hours from sick days.

Convenience

----------------

Your entire team can visit us at any of our locations to experience IV therapy in a spa-like setting. But that’s not your only option: feeling better just got even more convenient. Our mobile service allows us to deliver the wellness to you! Mobile visits are up to 20 miles from your nearest Prime IV location. (Additional cost applied for 20+ miles.)

If you want to win “Best Boss of the Century” bragging rights, book regularly scheduled visits for your team. After all, wellness is an ongoing goal that IV therapy can help you and your employees achieve.

Variety

----------------

No two employees are the very same, so why should their IV cocktails be identical? They don’t have to be. We offer a huge variety of IV cocktails using combinations of the following vitamins and nutrients: B-Complex, Calcium, Glutathione, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-5, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C, Zinc, Zofran.

If you’re not sure which one to get, try one of these customer favorites:

The Revitalizer: Feeling rundown, lethargic, and just don’t know what happened to your vitality? Fight fatigue fast with this super powerful drip!

The Myers Cocktail: Nutrients to relieve several medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle spasm, respiratory infections, allergies, and many other disorders.

The Immunity Armor: A total boost for your immune system. High dose of Vitamin C and Zinc, proven to help prevent, shorten, and reduce the severity of cold, flu, and viral infection.

Prime Customer Service

----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness of Lehi's staff members are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, they deliver the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. Employees educate clients about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. They strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Schedule a Drip Day

----------------

Get IV drips together on site or at the Prime IV Lehi location (1881 W Traverse Parkway, Suite D, Lehi, UT 84043). We accommodate any size event and look forward to serving your group or business. Contact us for details about group rates.

Visit https://www.primeivlehi.com or call 385-250-3555 to ask about booking a corporate event.