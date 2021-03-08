Bizzabo Recognized as a Leader in B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo , the world's leading Event Success Platform, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 report. Of the 14 vendors evaluated, Bizzabo was one of only three vendors to earn a “Leader” recognition.



“We are incredibly proud to be named a Leader among the 13 other vendors evaluated in the report,” said Alon Alroy, Co-Founder, CMO & CCO at Bizzabo. “We believe our ranking is a testament to our event success platform’s ability to empower organizations to manage, measure, and grow professional events across the globe and in any format -- virtual, in-person or hybrid.”

Forrester is a leading global research and advisory firm providing insights for organizations and businesses around the world. The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 report compares 14 B2B marketing events management solution providers to help B2B marketing professionals select the right solution for their needs. The report is based on 28 criteria, grouped into three high level categories; current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to Forrester’s report, for events management software customers, the ability to “handle hybrid events faultlessly” is key. Hybrid events blend together the best parts of virtual and in-person experiences. Without in-person events, organizations have turned to virtual conferences and trade shows to connect with customers and grow their business. Virtual events have enabled organizers to safely reach a wide audience, ensure event ROI and deliver valuable data points to shape future strategies. Given the benefits, even with COVID-19 vaccinations in-progress and a return to in-person events imminent, virtual events aren’t going away. Instead, hybrid events will become key to future engagement strategies moving forward.

Per the report, “…Bizzabo is well positioned to blend physical and virtual interactions into hybrid events that perform reliably” and its “roadmap ambitiously plans to deliver differentiated customer experiences that include real-time audience engagement, networking recommendations, and 1:1 or small group meeting management to enable in-person and remote audiences to reach parity."

“COVID-19 has permanently transformed the professional events category,” added Alroy. “With the future of events continuing to shift our pedigree in executing in-person, virtual events and hybrid events has us well-positioned to lead the future of this category. As we enter the transition phase this year, the best organizations will combine the emotional connection of physical events with all the tools and opportunities of virtual to produce something entirely new.”

Bizzabo, a leader in B2B professional events with clients like Dow Jones, Conde Nast, Forbes, and Hubspot's INBOUND, launched one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for virtual and hybrid events in March 2020. Bizzabo’s hybrid offering blends together the best parts of virtual and live experiences — for enterprise and mid-market organizations across industries and verticals.

In December, Bizzabo announced a $138 million financing round to meet surging demand for its all-in-one, end-to-end events platform globally.

To see the full report, please visit: welcome.bizzabo.com/forrester-wave-2021.

